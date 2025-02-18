Trump’s plan to take over Gaza is a 'non-starter': US senator

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) attends a press conference with Senate Democrats on the judiciary committee in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza is a "non-starter," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Monday.

"I'll be very blunt. My view is that the Trump plan is a non-plan. It's a hot mess," Blumenthal said at a news conference in Israel along with a bipartisan group of senators including Lindsey Graham, Sheldon Whitehouse, Joni Ernst, Adam Schiff and Andy Kim.

"A takeover (of Gaza) involving any troops, any taxpayer dollars is simply a non-starter," he added.

Blumenthal said it is "encouraging" that the Arab states will be presenting a plan to Trump.

"My talks with (Jordan's) King Abdullah convinced me that the plan that the Arab states will offer to President Trump provides a realistic prospect for normalizing relations, self-determination by the Palestinians, regional defense arrangements and security for Israel.

"If those components are part of a realistic plan, it could be a game changer for the region," he added.

Trump has repeatedly called for "taking over" Gaza and resettling its population to redevelop the enclave into what he called "the Riviera of the Middle East." The idea has been vehemently rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Sen. Graham said there is "very little appetite" among lawmakers for a US takeover of Gaza.

"One thing I will say, there's very little appetite that I've seen in the United States Senate for America to take over Gaza in any way, shape or form," said Graham, who is an ally of Trump.

Trump's proposal emerged after a truce agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, pausing Israel's 15-month onslaught, which has killed more than 48,200 people and left the enclave in ruins.