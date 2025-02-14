TikTok ban deadline could be extended: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that his 75-day delay in enforcing a ban on the popular short-video sharing app TikTok could be extended.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed optimism about striking a deal for the Chinese-owned app to be sold to a US company and getting the approval of both its parent company ByteDance and the Chinese government.

After taking office on Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order to delay the enforcement of the law by 75 days.

Asked if the deadline was approaching, Trump said: "Well, I have 90 days from about two weeks ago, and I'm sure it can be extended."

"But let's see. I don't think you'll need to."

"It will be to China's advantage to have the deal be made," he said.

TikTok has faced US scrutiny over national security concerns, with a law requiring ByteDance to divest its interest in the app or face a ban.