'The Americas’ Golden Age begins now' as Trump admin tightens grip in Latin America: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared that the US is ushering in a new era of influence in the Western Hemisphere, citing major diplomatic breakthroughs during his first official tour under President Donald Trump's second administration.

In an exclusive opinion piece released on Fox News on Thursday, Rubio outlined key agreements secured with regional allies, including Panama's decision to exit China's Belt and Road Initiative, El Salvador's pledge to detain violent "illegal migrants" of any nationality, and Guatemala's commitment to increase deportation flights by 40%.

He also highlighted a US operation in the Dominican Republic, which seized an aircraft belonging to a senior member of the Venezuelan regime evading US sanctions.

"These early successes from President Trump's America First agenda prove several important points," Rubio said. "For one, they prove that the US prioritizes its interests but also those of our allies in our hemisphere."

Rubio contrasted the Trump administration's assertive diplomacy with what he described as the previous administration's failure to counter China's growing influence.

"Only a few months ago, the entire region appeared to be turning toward China. … That will no longer be the case."

The secretary of state also reaffirmed the US stance against authoritarian regimes in Latin America, calling Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Cuba "enemies of humanity."

With fresh commitments from regional partners and an emphasis on "commonsense compromises" that enhance mutual security, Rubio signaled that America's engagement in the hemisphere is stronger than ever.

"We gained a president, and an administration, unwilling to stand by and let America's influence decline in our own region," he concluded.