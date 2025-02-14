Rubio plane turns back over mechanical issue

Plane carrying U.S. Secretary of State Rubio returns to Joint Base Andrews after experiencing mechanical issue (REUTERS Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was forced to turn back Thursday on his second trip abroad due to a mechanical issue with his airplane, the State Department said.

Rubio was headed to the Munich Security Conference when his plane abruptly turned back toward Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, according to an AFP reporter with him.

"The plane on which Secretary Rubio is flying experienced a mechanical issue," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

"The plane has turned around and is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The Secretary intends to continue his travel to Germany and the Middle East on a separate aircraft," she said.

Rubio was set to join US Vice President JD Vance in a meeting Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after President Donald Trump spoke by phone with his counterpart Vladimir Putin and said he would pursue diplomacy to end the war.

Rubio is set afterward to continue to Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to discuss a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

He will also hold discussions on a proposal by Trump that drew outrage in the region to expel the Palestinian residents of Gaza, which has been leveled by Israel in a 16-month war.

Mechanical issues occur periodically for the top diplomat of the United States, which maintains an aging fleet of aircraft for dignitaries.





















