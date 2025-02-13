US Justice Department sues state of New York over immigration policies

The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against New York state, its governor and state attorney general for failing to enforce federal immigration laws, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops and it stops today," Bondi said during a press conference in Washington, DC.

"As you know, we sued Illinois," she said. "New York didn't listen. So now, you're next."

The lawsuit was filed against Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James, Bondi said.

Mark Schroeder, commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, is also named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit targets the state's "greenlight law" which allows New York residents to obtain driver's licenses regardless of their immigration status.

Last week, the Justice Department asked a federal judge to swiftly invalidate sanctuary policies in Illinois and Chicago, arguing that state and local officials "are an obstacle to the Federal Government's enforcement of the immigration laws and discriminate against federal immigration enforcement."



