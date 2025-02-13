Biden least favorable among living US presidents: Poll

Former US President Joe Biden speaks during a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on January 20, 2025, following Donald Trump's inauguration. (AFP Photo)

A recent Gallup survey measuring Americans' opinions of living US presidents shows that former President Barack Obama remains the most favorably viewed, while President Joe Biden has the lowest favorability rating among the five surveyed leaders.

According to the poll released Tuesday, conducted between Jan. 21-27, shortly after Trump's second-term inauguration, with all four former presidents in attendance, 59% of Americans view Obama favorably, with 36% expressing an unfavorable opinion.

He is followed by former President George W. Bush, who holds a 52% favorable rating, while 34% view him unfavorably.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are tied at 48% favorability. However, Clinton's unfavorable rating stands at 41%, while Trump's is higher at 50%.

Biden received a 39% favorable rating—the lowest among the five leaders polled. A majority of respondents, 57%, view him unfavorably.

"Trump's and Biden's ratings are essentially unchanged from those from a survey after the 2024 election, indicating neither has gotten an image boost from the news surrounding the presidential transition," according to Gallup.