Ecuadorians headed to the polls on Sunday, with increased security precautions, to elect a new president and vice president, as well as national and regional assembly members.

Voting began at 7 am local time (1200GMT) across 4,349 centers in the country's 24 provinces, with over 13 million eligible voters participating.

The election features 16 candidates, but polls indicate a tight race between current President Daniel Noboa and leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez.

To win in the first round, a candidate must secure at least 50% of the vote or 40% with a 10-point lead over the closest rival. Otherwise, a runoff will be held.

Nearly 56,800 police and military personnel were deployed across the country to ensure security.

Last week, President Noboa announced the closure of the South American country's borders from Saturday to Monday, citing attempts by armed groups to destabilize the nation. He also increased military presence at borders and ports.

Voting is mandatory for citizens aged 18 to 65, and polls will remain open until 5 pm local time (1000GMT).