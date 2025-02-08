Wreckage of missing Alaska plane found, all 10 aboard presumed dead

The wreckage of a missing plane in the US state of Alaska that went missing has been found, with all 10 people aboard believed to be dead, the US Coast Guard said Friday.

A report by ABC News said the Cessna 208B Caravan plane was found 34 miles southeast of Nome, sitting on a sea of ice.

The coast guard confirmed that three bodies were recovered from the wreckage, while the remaining seven are presumed to be inside, though they remain inaccessible due to the condition of the plane.

The aircraft was traveling Thursday from Unalakleet to Nome when it lost contact with air traffic control.

Radar data indicated a rapid loss of speed and altitude before it disappeared from radar.







