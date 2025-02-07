Russia backs cease-fire in Lebanon, Gaza in talks with Iraqi officials

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed a cease-fire in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip and recent developments in Syria with Iraqi officials during his official visit to Baghdad.

Bogdanov held in-depth discussions with Iraq's top officials about key Middle Eastern issues during his meetings, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released late Thursday.

"There was considerable attention paid to developments in Iraq. The Russian side expressed support for the Iraqi leadership's efforts to strengthen domestic political stability, combat terrorism and other national security challenges, address socioeconomic issues, and improve Baghdad's constructive role in the Arab arena," the statement read.

The situation in Syria was also discussed, with Bogdanov emphasizing the necessity of an inclusive political process that includes all ethnic, religious, and political groups to ensure Syria's unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

The Russian diplomat reaffirmed Moscow's stance that political and diplomatic solutions remain the only viable path to resolving conflicts and crises in the region, in full accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.





