US begins sending migrants to Guantanamo Bay

A person looks at a military plane bringing deported migrants from the US at la Aurora air base in Guatemala City, Guatemala on January 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

The Trump administration has begun deporting migrants to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday.

"President @realdonaldtrump has been very clear: Guantanamo Bay will hold the worst of the worst. That starts today," Noem said, sharing visuals of handcuffed migrants.

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered the construction of a detention camp at Guantanamo Bay to house up to 30,000 criminal migrants who he defined as "the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people."

"Some of them are so bad we don't even trust the countries to hold them, because we don't want them coming back," he said.