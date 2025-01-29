F-35 fighter jet crashes in Alaska, pilot safe: Reports

A US Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed Tuesday at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska, with the pilot safe, reports said, citing military officials.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local time (2200GMT) on the runway, Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson was quoted as saying by Anchorage Daily News.

A statement from the 354th Fighter Wing's public affairs office described the crash as an "aircraft incident" that resulted in significant damage but remained within the base's fence line, the report said.

The pilot was transported to Bassett Army Hospital for evaluation, it added.

Col. Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing, said the Air Force would conduct a thorough investigation to prevent similar accidents.

"Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed to ensuring their safety and security," he said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.