Trump appoints convicted capitol rioter’s father as CEO of US' Global Media Agency

US President Donald Trump on Thursday appointed the father of Brent Bozell, who was convicted of rioting during a Capitol Hill attack on Jan. 6, 2021, to be the CEO of the US federal agency Global Media Agency.

"I am pleased to announce that L. Brent Bozell III will serve as the next CEO of the United States Agency for Global Media," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

He praised Bozell for being the founder and the president of the Media Search Center for 38 years, saying, "Few understand the Global Media landscape in print, television, and online better than Brent."

He added that Bozell and his family fought for US principles and that Bozell's messages would reach "freedom-loving people around the world."

"Brent will bring some much-needed change to the U.S. Agency for Global Media," he concluded.









