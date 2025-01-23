NEW US TOP DIPLOMAT MARCO RUBIO TO VISIT PANAMA IN WAKE OF TRUMPS VOW TO RETAKE CANAL

New US top diplomat Marco Rubio to visit Panama in wake of Trump's vow to retake canal

Newly sworn-in US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Panama on his first overseas trip as the nation's top diplomat.

The visit follows controversial remarks by President Donald Trump last month claiming that "wonderful soldiers of China" were operating the Panama Canal "lovingly but illegally." Trump also threatened that the US would "retake" the key canal, which it originally built in the early 20th century.

Beijing denied involvement in the canal's operations, stating it "has not been involved in the management or operation of the Panama Canal." A Hong Kong company operates docks on both sides of the isthmus, but not the canal itself. Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha also pushed back, asserting: "The sovereignty of our canal is not negotiable."

Rubio's trip, expected to take place from late January to early February, may include stops in Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. While details are still being finalized, the trip could start as early as next week, according to Fox News.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the plans late Wednesday, emphasizing Rubio's focus on strengthening ties in the Western Hemisphere, saying: "It's where we live."