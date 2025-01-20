Trump to declare national emergency at the border

President-elect Donald Trump plans to take a flurry of executive actions aimed at cracking down on legal and illegal immigration and ramping up deportations after he enters the White House on Monday, an incoming Trump administration official said.

Trump intends to declare illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency to support the construction of a border wall and send additional troops to the border, the incoming official said, requesting anonymity as a condition of a call with reporters.

Trump will issue a sweeping proclamation that aims to block access to all asylum at the Mexico border, the official said.

Trump won back the White House after campaigning to crack down on illegal immigration and deport record numbers of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. He intends to take 10 executive orders and actions on Monday aimed at stepping up border security and increasing deportations, the official said.

Trump will take steps to curtail legal immigration by issuing an order intended to end birthright citizenship for U.S.-born children whose parents lack legal immigration status, the official said. He also plans to suspend the U.S. refugee resettlement program for at least four months.

Trump plans to designate criminal cartels as designated foreign terrorist organizations, the official said.









