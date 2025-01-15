BIDEN LIFTING CUBAS TERRORISM DESIGNATION IN SERIES OF MOVES COORDINATED WITH CATHOLIC CHURCH

US President Joe Biden is rescinding Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism in a series of actions coordinated with the Catholic Church that are part of a deal to free political prisoners held on the island nation since 2021, the White House announced Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, United States' policy towards Cuba has focused on empowering the Cuban people to freely determine their own future and advancing respect for human rights," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "In that spirit, we are taking several steps to support the Cuban people as part of an understanding with the Catholic Church under the leadership of Pope Francis and improve the livelihood of Cubans."

In a memorandum released by the White House, Biden said the Cuban government has not provided any material support for international terrorism within the past six months and gave assurances that it will not support such acts in the future.

In addition to notifying Congress that Cuba should no longer be listed as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation re-imposed by President-elect Donald Trump during his first term in office, Biden has decided to issue a six-month waiver for part of a 1995 law that tightened the US embargo on Cuba. He is also rescinding a 2017 directive issued by Trump that sought to ramp up economic pressure on the Cuban government.

Trump may move to quickly reverse Biden's actions after he assumes office Monday.

Jean-Pierre said the Catholic Church has informed the White House that Cuba "will soon begin releasing a substantial number of political prisoners."

"In taking these steps to bolster the ongoing dialogue between the government of Cuba and the Catholic Church, President Biden is also honoring the wisdom and counsel that has been provided to him by many world leaders, especially in Latin America, who have encouraged him to take these actions on how best to advance the human rights of the Cuban people," she said.

"We take these steps in appreciation of the Catholic Church's efforts to facilitate Cuba to take its own constructive measures to restore liberty to its citizens and enable conditions that improve the livelihood of Cubans," she added.