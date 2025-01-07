Biden meets Venezuelan opposition leader at White House

US President Joe Biden met Monday with Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia at the White House.

"Both leaders agreed there is nothing more essential to the success of democracy than respecting the will of the people, as expressed through a transparent and accountable electoral process, and that Gonzalez Urrutia's campaign victory should be honored through a peaceful transfer back to democratic rule," the White House said in a statement.

During the meeting, Biden and Gonzalez Urrutia, who is recognized by the US as Venezuela's "president-elect," discussed shared efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela, according to the White House.

The visit came amid heightened political tensions in Venezuela as President Nicolas Maduro plans his swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 10 for the 2025-2031 presidential term.

The opposition claimed victory in the July 28 election, while Venezuela's Supreme Court declared Maduro the winner.

"Both leaders also expressed deep concern regarding Nicolas Maduro and his representatives' unacceptable and indiscriminate use of repression against peaceful protestors, democracy activists and civil society," the White House said.

Biden told Gonzalez Urrutia that he would be following planned Jan. 9 protests in Venezuela and underlined that Venezuelans should be allowed to express their political opinions peacefully "without fear of reprisal" from the military and police, according to the statement.

The president also reiterated his support for Venezuela's democratic aspirations and underscored the US commitment to continue to hold Maduro and his representatives accountable for their "anti-democratic and repressive" actions, it added.





