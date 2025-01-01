New Orleans attacker named as US citizen Shamsud-Din Jabbar: FBI

The man who drove a truck into a crowd of New Year's revelers in New Orleans on Wednesday was a US citizen named Shamsud-Din Jabbar and was carrying the flag of Daesh [ISIS] terror group, the FBI said.

"A Daesh [ISIS] flag was located in the vehicle, and the FBI is working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations," the FBI said in a statement.

The suspect killed at least 10 and injured dozens before being shot in an exchange of gunfire with police. Potential homemade bombs were found in his truck and around New Orleans' French Quarter, the FBI said.









