Israel considers Gaza City occupation as ceasefire talks stall

The Israeli government is considering ordering the army to occupy Gaza City, local media said on Wednesday.

Israeli Channel 14 said the move comes amid a stalemate in indirect negotiations aimed at reaching a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

According to the broadcaster, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "satisfied" with the results of its military campaign in northern Gaza.

Israel has continued a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza since Oct. 5, allegedly to prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of aiming to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

"The political echelon is considering issuing an order to the Israeli army to head south and occupy Gaza City in the near future," the channel said.

"Such an operation is possible now, especially in light of the cease-fire in Lebanon and the availability of more army forces to carry out large-scale and prolonged maneuvers."

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a cease-fire in Gaza have so far failed due to Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



