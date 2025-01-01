DRIVER PLOWS INTO CROWD ON BOURBON STREET IN NEW ORLEANS, KILLING SCORES ON NEW YEARS EVE

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured when a truck drove into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early on Wednesday, a city government agency said.



It said no further information was immediately available.



Earlier CBS News, citing witnesses, reported that a truck had crashed into the crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.



"Initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities," a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson told CBS News.



Emergency services transported dozens of injured people from the scene.



The area, a popular tourist destination, was crowded during early New Year's Day celebrations when the incident occurred.



The New Orleans Police Department confirmed they were investigating a mass casualty incident.





