 Contact Us
News Americas Driver plows into crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing scores on New Year's Eve

Driver plows into crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing scores on New Year's Eve

A horrific incident unfolded in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter as a vehicle plowed into a crowd, leaving scores of people dead and dozens injured. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published January 01,2025
Subscribe
DRIVER PLOWS INTO CROWD ON BOURBON STREET IN NEW ORLEANS, KILLING SCORES ON NEW YEARS EVE

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured when a truck drove into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter early on Wednesday, a city government agency said.

It said no further information was immediately available.

Earlier CBS News, citing witnesses, reported that a truck had crashed into the crowd at high speed, and then the driver got out and started firing a weapon, with police returning fire.

"Initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities," a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson told CBS News.

Emergency services transported dozens of injured people from the scene.

The area, a popular tourist destination, was crowded during early New Year's Day celebrations when the incident occurred.

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed they were investigating a mass casualty incident.