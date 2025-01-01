Israeli drone flies on Beirut, Tyre in violation of Lebanon cease-fire

An Israeli drone flew over the Lebanese capital of Beirut and the southern city of Tyre on Wednesday, in a new violation of a cease-fire deal between Lebanon and Israel, Lebanese media said.

The state news agency NNA said the drone was spotted flying over Beirut and its suburbs to Tyre city and its surrounding areas.

The broadcaster provided no further information.

Separately, Israeli soldiers set fire to multiple homes in the Al-Baladiah neighborhood of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon's Bint Jbeil district, NNA reported later in the evening.

The latest breach brought the number of Israeli violations to 338 since the cease-fire came into force on Nov. 27, according to an Anadolu tally based on figures released by the Lebanese authorities.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—a de facto border—in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 victims have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,663 others have been injured.





