Syrian National Army clashes with PKK/YPG terrorists attacking Manbij

Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) is engaged in clashes with PKK/YPG terrorists on the outskirts of Manbij, which was liberated during the Operation Dawn of Freedom.

PKK/YPG terrorists have been launching attacks since Dec. 20 around the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River, located in the outskirts of Manbij.

SNA forces, who cleared Manbij of terrorists on Dec. 9 as part of the Operation Dawn of Freedom, are responding to these attacks.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

The PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the situation after the Assad regime's fall to establish a "terrorist corridor" along the border with Türkiye.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.