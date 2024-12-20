U.S. says Syria’s future representatives will determine accountability for regime’s war crimes

The U.S. State Department said Thursday that it is uncertain how accountability for the war crimes committed by Syria's Bashar Assad regime will be determined, noting it would be up to the country's future representatives to decide on the path forward.

"In practicality, I'm just unsure how that would ultimately work, given that Mr. Assad is not in the country," deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in response to a question on whether the U.S. supports an international investigation, potentially referring the regime to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"Ultimately, that is something for the future governance of Syria, the representatives of the Syrian people, to determine," he added.

Patel underscored the gravity of the regime's actions, calling its detention and killing of hundreds of thousands of Syrians "incredibly serious and concerning."

He highlighted, however, that the fall of the regime marked "a fundamental act of justice" and an opportunity for Syria to transition toward an "inclusive" government.

"We want to see a Syria that does not pose a threat to its neighbors or the regions or Syrians, or Syria being a place that's going to serve as a base for terrorism or allying with groups like Daesh/ISIS," he said.

"Also, Syria is a member to the Chemical Weapons Convention and has an obligation to ensure that any chemical weapons are secure and destroyed," he said.

He noted plans to support Syria's neighbors, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Türkiye and Israel, should threats arise during the transitional period.

When pressed on whether the U.S. plans to cooperate with the new government to identify war criminals, Patel said "we are engaging in a variety of areas," without offering specifics.