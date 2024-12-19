Blinken urges 'setting rules' for AI use to minimize risks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a UN Security Council Session on Artificial Intelligence at the UN headquarters in New York on December 19, 2024. (AFP Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged nations to set rules for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to minimize the "tremendous threats to international peace and security."

"AI could accelerate our progress on nearly 80% of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Same time, as we've heard, if it's misused, AI can pose tremendous threats to the international peace and security that this Council is charged with upholding," Blinken said at a UN Security Council session on AI.

He noted the risk of AI-enhanced cyberattacks that are "more destructive, harder to trace," and said that "by setting rules of the road for AI, we can minimize these risks."

"We can harness the exceptional promise of this technology, and we can realize the vision that the UN has tried in the global digital compact, the future, where technology is inclusive, where it's open, where it's sustainable, where it's fair, where it's safe, where it's secure, for people everywhere," he said.

Blinken outlined the U.S.' leadership role in international efforts to regulate AI, and emphasized the country's responsibility as the home of major tech companies.

"We're also committed to mobilizing a collective response," he said, adding that the U.S. has partnered with governments, the private sector and civil society globally to address AI's opportunities and risks.

Pledging to protect human rights, democracy and the rule of law in AI use, Blinken stressed the importance of data privacy, transparency and accountability.

He urged nations with leading tech sectors to ensure that AI is used responsibly, and called on UN member states to help set and enforce international norms for AI.

"Simply put, this will be vital for lasting security," he said.