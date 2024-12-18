US man dies after bear shot in tree falls on him

A man has died in the US after a bear shot by his hunting partner fell on him from a tree, according to press reports.

The accident happened on Dec. 9 in Lunenburg County in the eastern state of Virginia, between the capital Richmond and Danville, Britain's The Guardian reported.

A hunting party was tracking a bear when it climbed a tree.

As they backed away, a hunter shot the bear. The animal then fell on another hunter, Lester C. Harvey, standing about 3 meters (10 feet) from the tree's base.

He was treated with first aid and also at two hospitals.

Harvey, 58, died from his injuries on Friday, according to the wildlife department.

He was a married father of five, with several grandchildren.

Hunting season for bears in the state of Virginia varies by locality and choice of weapon, but generally falls between September or October and January.

One bear kill is allowed per licensed year, but hunting females with cubs is prohibited.















