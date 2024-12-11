CENTCOM commander visits U.S. troops, YPG/PKK-led partners in Syria

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, Gen. Michael Eric Kurilla, visited American troops and YPG/PKK-led Syrian partner Tuesday in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime, according to a statement.

"Today, Dec. 10, Gen. Kurilla visited U.S. military commanders and servicemembers, as well as our Defeat-ISIS partners, the Syrian Democratic Forces, at several bases in Syria," said CENTCOM.

"He received a firsthand assessment of force protection measures, the rapidly evolving situation, and ongoing efforts to prevent ISIS from exploiting the current situation. USCENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS," it said.

The visit came two days after Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power since 1963.

The SDF is the U.S.' primary anti-Daesh/ISIS partner in Syria. The group is led by the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, a designated terror group in the U.S. and Türkiye. Washington's support for the SDF has greatly exacerbated tensions in relations between the NATO allies.

Following his visit to Syria, Kurilla went to Baghdad where he met Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al Sudani, Chief of Staff Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah and Iraqi Joint Operations Deputy Commander Gen. Qais al-Muhammadawai.

"The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional security, the rapidly changing situation in Syria, as well as the defeat-ISIS operations in Iraq. The leaders also discussed the continued partnership between Coalition and Iraqi forces," said CENTCOM.