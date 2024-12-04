Healthcare executive gunned down in New York City in apparent 'targeted attack'

A healthcare executive was gunned down in Manhattan on Wednesday in what authorities are describing as an apparent "brazen, targeted attack."

A masked gunman lied in wait "for several minutes" outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was to speak at an investor conference Wednesday morning, New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters.

The gunman waited as several other people passed before he approached Thompson from behind. He then shot him in the back before his gun jammed, forcing him to clear it before opening fire again, and striking the executive in his right calf, police said. Thompson was rushed to Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene on foot before taking an e-bike through Manhattan where he was last seen in Central Park, according to authorities. Police described him as a "light-skinned male." He remains at large.

"The full investigative efforts of the New York City Police Department are well underway, and we will not rest until we identify and apprehend the shooter," said Tisch.

A reward of $10,000 has been issued for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," UnitedHealthcare said in a statement.

"We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him," it added.