TRUMPS NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL NOMINEE FACES SCRUTINY OVER POTENTIAL JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SHAKEUPS

President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Pam Bondi for the position of attorney general has raised concerns among legal experts and Justice Department officials on potential shifts in the agency's priorities under her leadership, according to news reports Sunday.

Broadcaster NBC News suggested that the career trajectory of the former Florida attorney general highlights her staunch support for Trump, who tapped her after the federal role pending Senate confirmation after the withdrawal of his previous choice, ex-Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Bondi had defended Trump, who was reelected earlier this month for a second term in the Oval Office, during his first impeachment trial and publicly supported his claims of election fraud following the 2020 presidential election.

Recent comments she made about investigating federal prosecutors and FBI agents involved in Trump's indictments have heightened concerns by critics that her appointment could pave the way for politically motivated investigations.

"The Department of Justice, the prosecutors will be prosecuted, the bad ones," NBC quoted Bondi as saying last year. She alleged without evidence that federal officials were part of a "deep state" conspiracy against Trump.

- MIXED REACTIONS

Current and former Department of Justice officials have expressed divided opinions on Bondi's nomination, according to NBC News.

While some view her as a relatively measured choice compared to other potential candidates, such as Gaetz, others remain apprehensive about her potential alignment with Trump's agenda and personal interests over the Justice Department's independence.

"I would expect her to do exactly what Trump wants her to do," said a recenwtly departed senior department official.

The Washington Post reported that the president-elect plans to dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith and his team, who are investigating him on charges of mishandling classified documents and attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump has also signaled his intention to revisit discredited claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

- BONDI'S RECORD UNDER SCRUTINY

Since her nomination, Bondi's history as Florida attorney general has also come under renewed examination.

In 2013, her office declined to join investigations into Trump University, despite receiving complaints from students alleging fraud.

Bondi, along with then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris, faced criticism for accepting political donations from Trump in that period, though both denied any influence on their decisions.

Despite these controversies, some legal professionals have defended her approach.

"She believes in the rule of law," said Dave Aronberg, a Florida state attorney, adding that Bondi is unlikely to dismiss career department staff for political reasons.

- PIVOTAL MOMENT FOR JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Bondi's appointment comes at a critical juncture for the Department of Justice.

Trump's previous attorneys general, including William Barr, faced challenges balancing loyalty to the president with upholding the department's integrity.

Barr ultimately resigned after refusing to investigate Trump's election fraud claims.

If confirmed, Bondi will be tasked with navigating a politically charged environment while addressing skepticism about her ability to maintain the department's independence.

Trump, who beat Democrat Kamala Harris earlier this month in the presidential elections, will be inaugurated for his new term on Jan. 20.