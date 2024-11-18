Biden becomes 1st sitting US president to visit Amazon rainforest

Joe Biden became the first sitting US president to visit the Amazon rainforest on Sunday, where he highlighted the dangers of climate change.

"Today I'm proud to be here -- the first sitting US president to visit the Amazon rainforest -- to recommit to protecting the rainforests, like this one," Biden told reporters in Manaus, the largest city in the Brazilian Amazon.

"The most powerful solution we have to fight climate change is all around us: the world's forests. Trees breathe carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere," he said.

In his remarks, Biden also spoke about deforestation efforts and said climate change was an "existential threat" that faced all nations.

Biden also said the US Development Finance Corporation will mobilize hundreds of millions of dollars in partnership with a Brazilian company to reforest the Amazon.

"Second, we're launching a Brazil Restoration and Bioeconomy Finance Coalition to mobilize at least $10 billion by 2030 to restore and protect 20,000 square miles (51,799 square kilometers) of land," he said.

Biden also announced an additional $50 million to the Amazon Fund.

He later signed a proclamation to declare Nov. 17 as International Conservation Day.

During his visit, Biden took an aerial tour of the Amazon and the local Museu da Amazônia, where he engaged with local Indigenous leaders, environmental defenders, conservationists and entrepreneurs.

Biden is in Brazil to attend the G20 Leaders' summit in Rio de Janeiro scheduled for Nov. 18 and 19 with the presence of the leaders of the 19 member countries.