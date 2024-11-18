5 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting - army

Five more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the army said on Monday.

According to military figures released by the army, some 798 soldiers have been killed and 5,370 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has continued a genocidal war, now in its second year, on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.