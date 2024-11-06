Voting location search discrepancy fixed, Google says

Google said Tuesday that it had fixed a technical issue causing different search results for U.S. voters looking up polling places for either presidential candidate.

When users searched "where can I vote for Harris," they were directed to a "where to vote" map tool, while similar searches for "Trump" did not trigger the same guidance.

Google said the discrepancy stemmed from the search engine's interpretation process. The search term Harris also corresponds to Harris County in Texas, which mistakenly triggered the voting location panel for queries on Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Similar results came up for searches with JD Vance, Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate, which is also a county name.

The company confirmed that the issue was now resolved.

This fix arrives as U.S. elections proceed, with millions of Americans heading to the polls Tuesday to elect the country's 47th president, with former President Trump going against his Democratic opponent, Vice President Harris.