Arab leaders congratulate Trump for U.S. election victory

Arab leaders congratulated Republican candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday for winning U.S. elections.

Trump claimed victory in the Nov. 5 elections after projections that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the country.

"Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election," Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on his X account.

Tamim said he looks forward "to working together again to strengthen our strategic relationship and partnership, and to advancing our shared efforts in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also congratulated Trump on his electoral victory, stressing that he looks forward to achieving peace and stability in the region, and to work together in achieving the interests of the Egyptian and American peoples.

Jordanian King Abdullah II also extended his congratulations to President-elect Trump, according to a post on his X account.

The monarch said he looks forward to working with Trump "again to bolster Jordan's longstanding partnership with the United States, in service of regional and global peace and stability for all."

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, whose country is facing a deadly Israeli military campaign, also congratulated Trump on his reelection.

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential elections.

Bin Zayed said his country looks forward "to continuing to work with our partners in the U.S. towards a future of opportunity, prosperity, and stability for all."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also joined Arab leaders in congratulating Trump on his electoral win.

"We are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," Abbas said in a congratulatory cable cited by the official news agency Wafa.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also hailed Trump's electoral victory, underlining his country's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with the U.S. in various fields.

The win would make Trump the second U.S. president to serve non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland, who served two separate terms in the late 1800s, with President Benjamin Harrison in between.