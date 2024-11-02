Muslim mayor in Michigan state refuses to meet with Trump days before Election Day in US

Abdullah H. Hammoud, the Muslim mayor of the U.S. city of Dearborn in Michigan state, has publicly declined requests to meet with Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, during his campaign stop in the city on Friday.

"The architect of the Muslim Ban is making a campaign stop in Dearborn," he said on X, explaining his reasons for the refusal.

"People in this community know what Trump stands for - we suffered through it for years," he lamented, adding: "I've refused a sit down with him although the requests keep pouring in."

"Trump will never be my president," the mayor underscored, reflecting the sentiments of many in his community who view the former president's past policies as harmful.

The mayor also addressed the Democratic Party, urging them to reconsider their actions: "Your unwillingness to stop funding & enabling a genocide (referring to the ongoing Israeli onslaught in Gaza) created the space for Trump to infiltrate our communities. Remember that."

Hammoud's refusal to engage with Trump stresses a growing frustration among local leaders regarding political narratives that overlook the realities faced by marginalized communities, just days before Election Day .

Election Day -- including presidential and congressional elections -- is set for Nov. 5. But over 68 million people have already cast early ballots, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab.

About 1 million more Democrats than Republicans -- 13,015,856 to 12,135,666 -- have voted early either in-person at polling stations, or via mail.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group.

More than 43,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.