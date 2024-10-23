U.S. patient presumed brain-dead wakes up as organs about to be harvested

A patient in Kentucky, who was believed to be brain-dead, unexpectedly woke up just as his organs were about to be harvested for donation.

The incident, involving 36-year-old Anthony Thomas 'TJ' Hoover II, was revealed by Nyckoletta Martin, an organ preservation specialist with the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), in a letter to the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee. The letter surfaced during a session held in September to address concerns about the organ donation and transplant system in the U.S.

Hoover had been hospitalized at Baptist Health Hospital in Kentucky after suffering a drug overdose, which led to a heart attack. Doctors declared him brain-dead, and the organ donation process began in accordance with his wishes. Life support was withdrawn to allow for organ donation.

However, his sister, Donna Rhorer, recalled that as TJ was being prepared for surgery, he opened his eyes. Despite being told by hospital staff that it was a reflex, TJ began to make more pronounced movements and was visibly crying while on the operating table. This prompted the medical team to halt the procedure.

Natasha Miller, an organ preservation specialist, told NPR that the surgeon performing the procedure said, "I'm out, I can't do this," and stopped the surgery.

Although TJ survived, he continues to face challenges with speech, memory, and movement. The U.S. federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is currently investigating the incident.





















