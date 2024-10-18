U.S. forces 'not directly involved' in Israel’s killing of Hamas leader: Pentagon

The U.S. forces were "not directly involved" in Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"This was an Israeli operation. US forces were not directly involved," Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

His remarks came after the Israeli army spokesperson Avichae Adree announced the killing of Sinwar in the Gaza Strip.

Ryder said: "You know, again, as we've highlighted, we've had a small number of special operations forces that have been advising the Israelis on hostage recovery efforts, and again, as the President's statement highlighted, that included working side by side with the Israeli counterparts to help locate and track Sinwar and other Hamas leaders hiding in Gaza who've been holding people, to include Americans, hostage since October 7 last year."

The killing of Sinwar is "clearly a significant development and a major counterterrorism achievement," he added.

Earlier, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to discuss the reports on the killing of Sinwar and to get an update.

"I would highlight that when the call occurred, the IDF (Israeli army) was still working to confirm Sinwar's death," Ryder said, adding that Austin will speak with Gallant "at the earliest opportunity."

In August, Sinwar became Hamas' political chief, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president on July 31.