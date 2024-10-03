Colombia condemns attacks by Israel, Iran calls for peace in region

Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement Wednesday condemning the attacks by the parties involved in the escalating conflicts in the Middle East and called for peace in the region.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Colombian government, expresses its condemnation of the attacks by the parties in conflicts in the Middle East, especially those carried out by Israel and Iran," it said.

The ministry confirmed that efforts have been focused on guaranteeing the security of Colombians residing in Lebanon.

A Boeing 737 aircraft with 117 Colombians on board left Beirut for Bogota on Wednesday, said General Federico Bocanegra, head of security and defense of air bases for the Colombian Air Force.

Their return comes amid an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, where the Israeli army launched a ground operation this week that has led to intense fighting.

"Life, respect for human rights and international humanitarian law, and a solution between States must be the path to a solution, and that is what we advocate," said the statement.

"We reiterate Colombia's strong rejection of any warlike action against innocent citizens and we call for an immediate cease-fire and a definitive end to the war, as well as for the total release of the hostages, the end of the genocide in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid sent by the international community."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has been highly critical of Israel's attacks on Gaza to the point of cutting diplomatic ties with the country in May.







