Biden to host UAE president in historic first White House visit for Emirati leader

U.S. President Joe Biden will host his Emirati counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, next week for a historic first official visit of a UAE leader to the White House, the executive mansion announced Wednesday.

The Sept. 23 sit-down will take place as world leaders converge on the U.S. for the UN General Assembly at the international body's New York headquarters.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running for president in November's national election, will also meet separately with al-Nahyan.

"Both the president and the vice president have spoken with or met with President Mohamed at multiple points throughout the administration, and we look forward to the opportunity to have face-to-face discussions here," said Kirby.

The talks are expected to address bilateral and regional issues, including Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, and the UAE's "essential role in addressing the humanitarian crisis there," as well as the civil war in Sudan and efforts to foster greater cooperation on advanced technology, clean energy, investments and supply chain resiliency, according to the White House.

"The UAE has made a number of recent announcements with respect to strategic investments in climate and clean energy, all of which build on the partnership to accelerate transition to clean energy, otherwise known as pace, which we signed with the UAE two years ago. We look forward to expanding this collaboration over the coming months and years," said Kirby.