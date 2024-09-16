Biden 'relieved' Trump is unharmed after possible assassination attempt

U.S. President Joe Biden said he is "relieved" that Republican candidate Donald Trump is unharmed after a possible assassination attempt Sunday in Florida.

"I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today.

"A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe," Biden said in a statement.

His statement came after Trump campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung issued a statement, saying Trump was "safe" following an apparent assassination attempt against him while he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it is investigating the incident as a possible assassination attempt on the former president.

Biden said there is an "active investigation" into the incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened.

"As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President's continued safety," he added.

The incident occurred nearly two months after Trump was wounded during an assassination attempt on July 13, when Thomas Matthew Crooks, a lone 20-year-old gunman, opened fire on Trump during a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, grazing his right ear.

Law enforcement officials in Florida told reporters that they apprehended a suspect who was spotted by U.S. Secret Service agents with an AK-47-style assault rifle outside Trump's golf club.

The U.S. Secret Service personnel opened fire on the gunman located near the property line, said a Secret Service official.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the gunman then dropped his rifle, two backpacks and a GoPro video camera and fled in a black SUV.

The sheriff said a witness saw the gunman and managed to take photos of his car and license plate.

"We have somebody in custody right now that is a potential suspect," said Bradshaw.