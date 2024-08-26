American Jewish activist calls for end to U.S. support for Israel

American Jewish activist and co-founder of the anti-war organization CodePink, Medea Benjamin, has called for an end to U.S. support for Israel, calling the situation in Gaza "genocide."

Speaking ahead of the premiere of the TRT World documentary Holy Redemption, filmed in the occupied Palestinian territories, Benjamin criticized the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Benjamin described the situation in Gaza as a systematic attempt to eliminate the Palestinian population, labeling it as both "genocide" and "ethnic cleansing." She argued that the Israeli attacks are not just a conflict but a deliberate campaign to make life unlivable for Palestinians, forcing them to leave their homeland.

The activist also criticized the unwavering support of the U.S. government for Israel, calling it a betrayal of American values.

She noted that while some American politicians have begun to question this support, the majority continue to back Israel despite the atrocities being committed. Benjamin called for an immediate halt to U.S. arms shipments to Israel, emphasizing that it is time to stop financing the genocide with American tax dollars.

Furthermore, Benjamin expressed skepticism about the possibility of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being held accountable for his actions, citing the tendency of powerful nations to evade responsibility for war crimes.

However, she stressed the importance of continuing to fight for justice and holding Netanyahu and his administration accountable for their actions against the Palestinian people.

Benjamin also praised Türkiye for its leadership on Gaza and support for the Palestinian cause at the UN.

She urged global grassroots movements to pressure governments to sever commercial and military ties with Israel and to support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement as a means to push for a real solution that grants Palestinians their rights to sovereignty and equality.

Benjamin expressed hope that Türkiye would continue to play a neutral role as a mediator, in contrast to the openly biased position of the U.S.