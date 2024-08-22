US telecom firm fined $1 million for fake Biden AI campaign call

 Contact Us
A US telecommunications company, Lingo Telecom, has been fined $1 million by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for sending a fraudulent campaign call that used AI to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice. The call, made in January to New Hampshire voters, falsely claimed to be from a Democratic political committee and urged them to skip the primary election.

Published August 22,2024
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Wednesday that Lingo Telecom agreed to pay the fine and had also committed to a unique programme to verify the trustworthiness of customers who use its networks to transmit data.

The fraudulent call, with a voice that sounded deceptively like Biden's, was used to call voters in the US state of New Hampshire in January and urge them not to participate in the Democratic Party's primary election.

The voice of Biden in the call was generated using AI software and the sender information was also falsified, making it appear to come from a Democratic political committee.

"Every one of us deserves to know that the voice on the line is exactly who they claim to be," FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said. "If AI is being used, that should be made clearto any consumer, citizen, and voter who encounters it," she added.

In May, the FCC proposed a fine of $6 million for the originator of the call, a political consultant.

The incident raised concerns in the US about the potential misuse of AI, especially in the run-up to the presidential election in November.

As a result, the FCC has strengthened the legal framework for taking action against such AI fakes.