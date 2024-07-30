Türkiye welcomes Venezuela presidential polls held in ‘atmosphere of peace, tranquility’

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro reacts following the presidential election results in Caracas on July 29, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye on Monday welcomed the presidential elections held in Venezuela last Sunday in "an atmosphere of peace and tranquility."

"We highly value the stability and prosperity of Venezuela and wish the results to be beneficial for the friendly Venezuelan people," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

It further read that Ankara will continue to support Venezuela and its nation, "as in the past."

Maduro, 61, secured 51% of the vote against 44% by opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, according to the National Electoral Council. The results, however, have been disputed by the opposition.

In his victory speech, Maduro, who won a third term, said his reelection would bring peace and stability.