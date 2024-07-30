UN calls to refrain from 'all forms of violence' after Venezuela presidential election

The UN on Tuesday urged to refrain from "all form of violence, threats of violence or incitement to violence" following Venezuela's presidential election in which the incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, was declared the winner.

Asked about the developments in Venezuela following elections, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed deep concern over the reports of arrests and stressed that respect for people's right to peaceful protest must be upheld.

Dujarric emphasized that "any electoral disputes should be resolved peacefully" and noted the importance of ensuring full transparency in election results.

"It's important that all political leaders and their supporters reject all forms of violence, threats of violence or incitement to violence," he said.

Maduro, 61, was declared the winner of the election Sunday, giving him a third term in office. He secured 51% of the vote against 44% received by opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, according to the election commission.

The opposition, however, rejected the results, claiming they did not correspond to the votes cast.