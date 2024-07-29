BLINKEN CALLS FOR VENEZUELA TO PUBLISH TABULATION OF VOTES IN SUNDAYS ELECTION

Blinken calls for Venezuela to publish tabulation of votes in Sunday's election

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called on Venezuela's electoral authorities to published detailed tabulation of votes in Sunday's election to ensure transparency and accountability.

"The United States applauds the Venezuelan people for their participation in the July 28 presidential election despite significant challenges and deep concerns about the process," Blinken said in a statement.

"Now that the voting has concluded, it is vitally important that every vote is counted fairly and transparently," he said.









