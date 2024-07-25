White House says it is 'unfortunate' that Netanyahu called pro-Palestine protesters 'useful idiots'

The White House sought to distance itself Thursday from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's characterization of pro-Palestinian demonstrators as "Iran's useful idiots," saying the remarks are inaccurate.

Asked by reporters about the Israeli leader's comments during an address before a joint session of the U.S. Congress, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, "That's not a phrase we would use." But he echoed a warning from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines "that Iran certainly has tried to meddle here."

"They've tried to sew discord. They've obviously contributed to some funding of some protesters. But I think to paint everybody with that brush is unfortunate and not and not an accurate reflection," Kirby told reporters at the White House.

"Most of the protest activity here in the United States is peaceful. The vast majority of it is organic. It comes from people who have real concerns, and that's what a democracy is all about," he added.

Netanyahu used his congressional address to rally support for his war on the besieged Gaza Strip where nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed. The Israeli leader drew dozens of standing ovations from those assembled within the august chamber, but about half of all congressional Democrats chose to boycott.

Their decisions are indicative of a growing rift within the Democratic Party over continued support for Israel, marking a stark departure from what was once a policy with broad bipartisan support.

The American public has also shown growing sympathy for Palestinians in recent years, and thousands of demonstrators took to Washington to protest Congress' decision to grant a highly sought platform to Netanyahu as Israel faces allegations of genocide at the UN's top court.