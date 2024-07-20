Trump gunman flew drone over rally site before shooting: Reports

The man who shot former US President Donald Trump in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania flew a drone over the rally site just hours before Trump appeared on stage, according to NBC news.

The drone, reportedly a DJI model, provided the 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Crooks, an aerial perspective that may have aided in planning the attack.

During the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump sustained a gunshot wound to the ear in what was described as an assassination attempt.

Following the attack, Crooks was fatally shot by Secret Service agents.

Initial reports on the use of the drone were first made public by The Wall Street Journal.

This aerial surveillance is seen as one of several security oversights that allowed the gunman to nearly succeed in harming the former president.

Typically, the Secret Service prohibits drones from flying over secured areas, though it's uncertain if such measures were in place during the Butler rally.

Investigators likely uncovered details of the drone flight through electronic traces of its path, which DJI possibly logged.

Authorities found a drone and related equipment in Crooks' vehicle, according to a senior law enforcement source.

The motive behind the attempt on Trump's life remains unknown and is currently under investigation.

In response to the incident, the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General has initiated three separate inquiries into the Secret Service's handling of security at the political campaign event in Butler.

In addition, House Speaker Mike Johnson has committed to launching a Congressional investigation, with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee at a hearing on Monday.

















