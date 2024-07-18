Biden tests positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas, Nevada, the White House announced Wednesday.

Biden had what his physician described in a note as "upper respiratory symptoms," including a runny nose, a cough and "general malaise" but felt okay during his first campaign stop of the day Wednesday afternoon. A test was then administered and came back positive for COVID.

The president "will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The White House will provide regular updates on the President's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," added Jean-Pierre.

Biden's diagnosis was earlier announced by the president of a Latino civil rights advocacy group that the president was due to address Wednesday afternoon.

The speech has since been cancelled. But Biden did attend a campaign event at the Original Lindo Michoacan Restaurant in Las Vegas, where he met and took selfies with patrons. He also took part in an interview with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.

















