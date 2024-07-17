U.S. arrests former Syrian official in charge of notorious prison

The U.S. arrested a former Syrian official who is accused of torturing and killing dissidents, and who Washington said was responsible for running the infamous Adra prison, according to a media report.

Samir Ousman al-Sheikh, 72, was arrested in Los Angeles by federal law enforcement agents as he was preparing to leave the U.S. last Wednesday for Beirut, the New York Times reported, citing court papers.

Al-Sheikh, who lived in Los Angeles as a permanent resident since 2020, faces charges of attempting to commit fraud in his application for U.S. citizenship, it reported.

Court documents allege that he made false statements regarding his involvement in persecuting individuals based on their political beliefs and his potential implication in killings while he was a police commander, intelligence officer and brigadier general at the Adra prison, where he worked from 2005 - 2008.

His case is continuing and investigators are considering additional charges, according to the report.

The Adra prison near Damascus holds political dissidents, protesters and civilians accused of crimes, and is known for heavy torture and the rape of inmates.