U.S. says there is 'progress' in Gaza cease-fire talks

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday there is "progress" in talks for a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and the Palestinian group, Hamas.

"We see progress. We see the possibility of reaching agreement. Obviously can't guarantee that, because there's a lot of details to be hammered through," Sullivan told reporters.

"Our teams in the region as we speak, working through many of those details, we think that the remaining issues can be resolved, should be resolved," he said, adding that he signs are "more positive today" than they have been in recent months.

"President Biden will address this later today," he added.

The U.S., Qatar and Egypt are leading efforts to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas that will guarantee prisoner exchanges and a cease-fire on both sides.

A four-party meeting was held Wednesday in Doha with CIA Director Bill Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and David Barnea, the head of Israel's Mossad.

An Israeli negotiating team returned to Israel from Qatar on Wednesday after attending the meeting.

For months, efforts by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt to mediate an agreement for a hostage exchange and cease-fire have been hampered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of Hamas' demand to halt hostilities.