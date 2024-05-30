Israeli army to give more weapons to illegal settlers in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army will give more machine guns to the illegal settlers in the West Bank, an Israeli media outlet reported Thursday.

"The Israeli army announced that it will distribute additional long guns (machine guns) in the West Bank," Israeli Channel 7 reported.

The plan follows reports of firing at illegal settlements near Tulkarm in the northern West Bank and the killing of two Israeli soldiers who were run over near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

"A representative of the Central Command in the Israeli army (not named) announced in a meeting of the Knesset's Judea and Samaria (West Bank) Committee that long guns will also be distributed to residents who are not members of the reserve unit to enhance security," added the channel.

At the end of last year, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir launched a campaign to arm Israelis, including illegal settlers in the West Bank, claiming it was to provide protection against Palestinian attacks.

Weapons were distributed among illegal settlers and reserve soldiers in the Israeli army, without specifying the quantity of weapons distributed.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Judea and Samaria Committee and Knesset member from the far-right Religious Zionism Party, Tzvi Sukkot, said: "The decision to distribute more weapons in the settlements of Judea and Samaria is significant and will strengthen the sense of security."

In a statement to Channel 7, he called on settlers who wish to participate in the defense of their place of residence to submit applications for carrying weapons, according to the channel.

It is estimated that there are about 720,000 illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.








