Gaza butcher Netanyahu to address US Congress - House speaker

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of US Congress "soon," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

"Tonight, I'm happy to announce something else to you: that we will soon be hosting Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Capitol for a joint session of Congress," Johnson said on Thursday during a speech marking Israel's independence, hosted by the Israeli Embassy.

"This will be a timely and, I think, a very strong show of support to the Israeli government in their time of greatest need," Johnson added.

It is unclear when the address will take place. This week, Johnson urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to sign a letter inviting Netanyahu to deliver an address, or he said that the House of Representatives would proceed with inviting Netanyahu just to the House.

Senator Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday that he would boycott an address by Netanyahu to Congress, citing the ongoing humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, where at least 35,800 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7.

"So why you would invite somebody who has done such horrific things to the Palestinian people is something that I think is a very bad idea," Sanders added.