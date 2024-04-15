Trump loses another bid to oust judge in hush money criminal case

The New York judge in Donald Trump's criminal case involving hush money paid to a porn star on Monday denied the former U.S. president's second bid for him to recuse himself from the case.

Trump had sought to oust Justice Juan Merchan on the basis that his daughter's work for a political consulting firm with Democratic clients poses a conflict of interest.

On Monday, Trump became the first former U.S. president to stand criminal trial when he appeared in a Manhattan court to face charges stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star that could complicate his bid to win back the White House.









